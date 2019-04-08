Valens Sponsors ‘Future of Cannabis in Canada’ Report

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) has sponsored the “The Future of Cannabis in Canada” which covers cannabis consumption demands and trends in Canada since legalization.









Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) has sponsored the “The Future of Cannabis in Canada” report by Resonance Consultancy, in partnership with Insights West. Valens is a vertically-integrated provider of cannabis products for the global cannabis nutraceuticals market. The report covers cannabis consumption demands and trends in Canada since legalization in 2018.

“At Valens, we have a unique position in this growing cannabis market as a supply-chain partner and a co-packer of consumer goods for licensed producers across the country. We have a responsibility to help guide trends and provide quality products,” said Valens Executive VP of Strategy and Investments Everett Knight

In total, Valens and Resonance Consultancy surveyed 1,500 Canadians who had used cannabis in the past year, while Insights West surveyed 1,001 legal adults throughout Canada to give a broad view of the public’s perception of the plant. The report covers topics such as consumer demographics, consumption data, cannabis marketing campaigns, canna-tourism, sales and distribution among others.

Most importantly, the report also covers future trends for the market. Resonance Consultancy believes that cannabis will be in everything as cannabis companies and the Canadian government figure out what consumers want and what will be allowed to go to market over the next few years. Luxury cannabis brands will be a predominant trend moving forward, and women’s involvement in the industry will grow as they create cannabis lines and brands for other women.

“This report summarizes what it’s like living in Canada with legal cannabis, both through the eyes of a bystander and a consumer. As an emerging industry, breaking down consumer needs and desires has never been more necessary to sustain long-term market growth,” said Knight.

To read the full report, click here.

Click here to connect with Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) for an Investor Presentation.