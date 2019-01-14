Trulieve Opens 24th Florida Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL) announced the opening of its 24th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida located in St. John’s County.

As quoted in the press release:

“Since its inception, Trulieve has been dedicated to reliable patient access. We have taken our responsibility as St. Augustine’s only approved dispensary very seriously and worked to create a space where patients can feel safe and comfortable, while ensuring their access to the same high-quality products and natural relief patients across Florida have access to,” said Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO. “Our goal with this dispensary is to continue providing safe, effective relief to patients who need it most, especially those who may not have been able to make it to a physical location before.”

Presently, Trulieve operates 23 other dispensaries throughout the state of Florida, including locations in Jacksonville and Palm Coast. As part of the company’s mission to ensure safe, reliable access for patients statewide, Trulieve plans to continue opening stores statewide as the patient registry and demand grows.