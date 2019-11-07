Tree of Knowledge Gets DTC Eligibility for OTC Market

Tree of Knowledge International announced its shares are now DTC eligible and common shares will start trading on the OTCQB.









Tree of Knowledge International (OTC:TOKIF,CSE:TOKI) announced on Thursday (November 7) its shares are now DTC eligible and the company’s common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB effective immediately under the symbol TOKIF.

DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, major U.S. stock exchanges, including Nasdaq and NYSE, require DTC eligibility to be listed on the respective exchanges. Shares can now be purchased through online brokers with DTC eligibility. The OTCQX offers established companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

