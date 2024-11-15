Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium

Holding(s) in Company


The Board of CleanTech Lithium announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

CleanTech Lithium- CTL LN

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify) iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Tim Leslie

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name


City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

11/11/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13/11/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

< 3%


< 3%

n/a

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

JE00BPCP3Z37

n/a


< 3%












SUBTOTAL 8. A

n/a


B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights





















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv


Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold





















10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

13.11.2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

In a recent interview, Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) CEO Howie Honeyman said the company plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, according to Honeyman.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

European Lithium Limited (ASX: IEUR, PRA: P1=8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) refers its shareholders to the announcement made by Cyclone Metals Ltd (CLE) (ASX: CLE) today entitled "Memorandum of Understanding between Vale S.A. and Cyclone Metals for the development of the Iron Bear Project" and attached to this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Forward Water CEO Howie Honeyman: Real-world Results for Wastewater Treatment Technology

Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects, CEO Howie Honeyman said. The company is installing its IFO mobile unit at a lithium carbonate production plant, a critical milestone that will demonstrate the technology in commercial settings.

"We'll be able to show economic viability not only in the lithium space, but in the wastewater space," he said.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Lithium

Nevada Lithium Significantly Increases the Size and Grade of Lower Zone Inferred Mineral Resources at Bonnie Claire to 25.634 Mt LCE at 3,085 ppm Li. Reports Maiden Indicated Resources of 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li and 2.318 Mt B at 8,404 ppm Boron


Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Warrego East Drilling Permitted as Takeover Action Underlines Prospectivity of Tennant Creek Mineral Field

- Metals Australia exploring the Warrego East Copper-Gold project as London-listed Pan African Resources acquires holder of adjacent tenement in an $82M deal

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that its Mine Management Plan for the upcoming field exploration program at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field has been authorised by the Northern Territory Government (Refer to Figure 1 and 2). Weather permitting, the field exploration program will be scheduled as soon as a land holder access agreement is finalised.

Keep reading...Show less

×