Tilray Exports Medical Cannabis Extracts to Switzerland

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced on Tuesday (December 17) it has successfully exported medical cannabis extracts to Switzerland from its good manufacturing practices (GMP)-certified production facility.

As quoted in the press release:

We’re proud to deliver Tilray’s medical cannabis to Swiss patients in need as we continue our expansion into Europe and around the globe,” says Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s Managing Director in Europe. “Tilray is committed to quality and patient safety and we look forward to significantly improving the quality of lives of Swiss patients through our medical cannabis products.” The import and export permits were received in early December 2019, with the shipment of Tilray’s medical cannabis extracts successfully arriving in Switzerland on December 13. Following this first shipment of extracts, Tilray also anticipates exporting dried medical cannabis to Switzerland, offering patients an assortment of form factors to meet their varying medical indications.

