Therma Bright Inc. in Final Stages of Testing TherOZap(TM) Technology Against the Zika Virus

Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV:THRM) (“Therma Bright” or the “Company”), a progressive medical device technology company is pleased to announce, further to the press releases on October 11th and December 17th, 2018, that the Company is in the final stages of in vitro testing and awaits the results of the TherOZap™ technology against the Zika virus.









Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV:THRM) (“Therma Bright” or the “Company”), a progressive medical device technology company is pleased to announce, further to the press releases on October 11th and December 17th, 2018, that the Company is in the final stages of in vitro testing and awaits the results of the TherOZap™ technology against the Zika virus. Testing is being conducted through a top research laboratory in Canada. The Company expects to report further information as it becomes available.

In addition, and further to the press release on December 17th, 2018, the Company is in discussions to add additional pain research groups to test the Company’s beta pain relief device to test the effectiveness of the device at reducing general pain or arthritic pain such as: back, hip, knee, foot, hand or other orthopedic pain. The beta pain relief device incorporates the Company’s thermal therapy technology, new add-on technology and the use of pain relief formulations with medicinal cannabis and non-medicinal formulations in the form of creams, gels or salves. Therma Bright has designed the testing protocol to be used by the pain research groups and will report further information as it becomes available. All research and administration of any medicinal cannabis will be dealt with through authorized personnel and licensed research facilities.

Therma Bright continues to review various medical device technologies that may be available for acquisition, joint venture and licensing. Therma Bright is focused on reviewing novel devices for the cannabis industry and other novel medical device related technologies. Therma Bright will announce further information as it completes due diligence.

Rob Fia, CEO commented:

“To date the research lab has done an excellent job following protocol and testing our device with the aim of reporting statistically relevant results. Therma Bright made a number of improvements to the device for this testing and we look forward to reporting the test results of our TherOZap™ technology against the Zika in the near future.”

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company’s philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company’s breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM).

For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

For further information please contact:

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia

CEO

rfia@thermabright.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance and include development, testing and results thereof for the Company’s pain relief device for pain relief, the TherOZap™ technology being tested against the Zika virus, the acquisition, joint venture and licensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis devices and other medical devices and funding thereof, all as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to other risks, the Company may not complete all or any of the transactions as described in this news on the timelines described. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Click here to connect with Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV:THRM) for an Investor Presentation.