Supreme Cannabis Launches Cannabis Oil Brand from Wiz Khalifa

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF) announced the launch of a new oil brand line in partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada ULC (KKE).

As quoted in the press release:

KKE Oil is a premium, recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational-focused cannabis oils available to consumers in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis’ wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line. “I’m excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils. They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love,” said Wiz Khalifa, principal of KKE. Canada will be the first country outside the United States to experience KKE branded products. KKE Oil is expected to be available for purchase in British Columbia and Ontario by the end of the week, Alberta in early July and released to other Canadian provinces throughout the year.

