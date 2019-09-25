Stillcanna Successfully Ships CBD Isolate from Poland to America

Stillcanna Inc. announces pre-clearance arrangement from government agencies, including United States Customs, to import its CBD based products into the USA.









Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF)(CSE:STIL)(FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) (“STIL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has arranged pre clearance from government agencies including the United States Customs Agency to import its CBD based products into the USA.

The Company has successfully shipped CBD isolate from its Poland facility into the United States, clearing customs without complication. Utilizing the approvals in place Stillcanna anticipates the continued shipments of isolate, distillate and hemp biomass into the USA without US customs complications. The Company will be able to maintain shipping any quantity of CBD product into the USA with no fear of seizure as long as certain conditions are met. Conditions include that products be derived from certified hemp, that they contain less than .3% THC by volume, and be packaged and addressed in a certain pre cleared form.

Through the hard work of its logistics coordinator Sarah Yetman, and her diligent efforts with various government branches, she was able to satisfy all the due diligence requirements and obtain pre approval and clearance to ship CBD based products from Stillcanna’s Nexus facility in Poland into the USA. This is precedent setting as no other company has obtained such a ruling and pre clearance.

“The establishment of trade routes has been the backbone of global commerce for centuries, this achievement opens the door for Stillcanna to provide the US market with our products as required. Sarah has done a tremendous job overcoming the hurdles and red tape in establishing this trade route for us. The capability to have access to the US market unfettered for Stillcanna is a great accomplishment and it will allow us to fulfill current and future contracts,” stated Stillcanna CEO Jason Dussault.

About Stillcanna Inc.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company’s market share in the European CBD industry.

On Behalf of the Board

Jason Dussault, CEO

CONTACT:

Mauricio Inzunza

Mauricio@stillcanna.com

1(844)-442-STILL (7845)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including that Company has arranged pre clearance from government agencies including the United States Customs Agency to import its CBD based products into the USA, changes in US law at anytime could change the ruling.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company can ship isolate, distillate and hemp biomass into the USA. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, that the Company can ship any quantity of CBD product into the USA with no fear of seizure as long as certain conditions are met.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

