StillCanna Signs C$6 Million Per Month Agreement with California Based BioScience Enterprises, Inc. to Supply CBD

STILLCANNA INC. (CSE:STIL) (“StillCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent with BioScience Enterprises, Inc. of California (“BioScience”) to supply C$6,000,000 of CBD isolate per month for an initial term of 6 months, such term may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

The Company anticipates that, subject to applicable stock exchange and regulatory approval, it will enter into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with BioScience within the 60-day due diligence period under the binding letter of intent.

The Company expects to begin delivering on its contract in August of 2019 utilizing its Polish harvest of 1,500 hectares of hemp.

“We have visited BioScience Enterprises facilities,” stated Jason Dussault CEO of StillCanna. “We are impressed with their industry knowledge and capabilities. We are pleased to be a supplier of CBD isolate and hope to establish a long-standing relationship with BioScience. We believe this strategic arrangement compliments our business model and will help us reach our corporate milestones.”

Richard Parker, President of Operations, BioScience Enterprises, Inc. mentioned: “We are thrilled to be working with an innovative group like StillCanna on a partnership. Having a high standard for quality product is what makes BioScience a reputable supplier, without producers like StillCanna that wouldn’t be possible.”

ABOUT BIOSCIENCE ENTERPRISES, INC.

Since its inception in 2018 – Bioscience has emerged as a leading contract manufacturer and supplier of CBD nationwide. The company native to California has contracts across the continental USA and Canada for the supply of EU and domestic high-grade isolate, distillate and a variant of finished products. The company is housed in a secure 18,000 square foot plant, which is capable of a monthly output of 1.5 million glass tinctures, 2 million vape PET products, 1.5 million cartridges and 1.5 million disposable pens. BioScience supplies for many of America’s known brands and supplies bulk CBD to various industry manufacturing companies. The company intends to apply through the United States DEA for their own license to import hemp-derived CBD from around the world. BioScience strives to maintain its purest CBD supply on the market through a world-class quality assessment and quarantine process. BioScience currently estimates to contract over 100mm in gross sales through 2019.

For more information, please visit www.bioscience-enterprises.com

ABOUT STILLCANNA INC.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) (www.StillCanna.com) is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large-scale CBD extraction in Europe. Based on a proprietary process and intellectual property, the Company is forecasted to be one of the lowest-cost CBD extractors operating in Europe. The Company has signed an extraction contract to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. Upon the completion of the Olimax Transaction, StillCanna is anticipated to be one of the largest processors and providers of market-ready CBD in Europe.

For more information, please visit www.StillCanna.com

On Behalf of the Board,

Joel Leonard,

Chief Financial Officer and Director

E-mail: accounting@jclpartners.ca

