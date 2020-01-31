Solarvest Appoints Director

Solarvest is pleased to announce that Edward J. Brennan, Jr., M.D., FACS, has accepted our invitation to become a member Solarvest’s Board of Directors.









Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV:SVS) (“Solarvest” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Edward J. Brennan, Jr., M.D., FACS, has accepted our invitation to become a member Solarvest’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Edward J. Brennan is President of FSD Pharma BioSciences Division and has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles at major pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. He is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a proven track record in FDA submissions and drug development.

Dr. Brennan has extensive experience in all phases of clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. As a Medical Director with Wyeth-Ayerst Research and GlaxoSmithKline, he led teams through ten IND applications and advanced multiple compounds from pre-candidate selection (proof of concept) through clinical trial management and approval. At GSK, he was also responsible for coordinating all clinical activities for external partners within its Center of Excellence in External Drug Discovery. He next founded IndiPharm, a full-service global CRO, that was eventually acquired by private equity company, Velocity Fund Partners.

Gerri Greenham, President and CEO of Solarvest, stated, “Ed’s experience in the pharmaceutical industry ranging from small cap to big pharma organizations will help Solarvest transition from a research organization to a supplier of nutraceutical and API active ingredients.”

Dr. Brennan received his undergraduate Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He went on to study Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland before receiving his medical degree from the Temple University School of Medicine.

About Solarvest:

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biotechnology company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully demonstrated (news release dated March 16th. 2015) the expression of BMP, a high value therapeutic protein, recombinant viral antigens (immune stimulating proteins), and Cecropins (antimicrobial peptide/protein). The company has initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC proteins to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Gerri Greenham, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416 420 0947 Email: ggreenham@solarvest.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections.

