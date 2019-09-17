Sire Bioscience Adopts a Winning “House of Brands” Strategy to Deliver Customized Products for Unique User Experiences

Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE, OTC:BLLXF, FSE:BR1B) is moving full-speed ahead with an exciting House of Brands product portfolio.









After recently being awarded an Industrial Hemp License (IHL) from Health Canada (HC) for its wholly owned company, BCP Inc.(BCP), Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE, OTC:BLLXF, FSE:BR1B) is moving full-speed ahead with an exciting House of Brands product portfolio. Under this model, Sire will develop a number of innovative CBD-infused products to appeal to different audiences and drive faster revenue.

“The premise of a ‘House of Brands’ strategy is that you have one over-arching brand – in our case, Sire – and a number of sub-brands beneath it,” explains Jeff Zanini, Sire CEO. “Each sub-brand is independent of one another and has its own look, feel, audience, and messaging. We chose this approach because consumer research continually tells us that people want choice, not a one-size-fits-all solution.”

A popular company that does this well is Procter & Gamble (P&G). Most consumers don’t look for the P&G symbol on shelf; they seek out their favourite brands like Tide, Pampers, and Olay. In the same way that P&G provides different offerings in different categories, Sire will venture into various lifestyle spaces – such as sports, fitness, wellness, skin care, pet care, and more. Currently, Sire has 15 trademarks in the filing process with the CIPO. This will help differentiate its hemp-based products from the competition and protect its investors.

The Path to Faster Revenue

Today, branding is everything. More than just a logo, branding is the way a product, service, or company makes you feel each time you interact with it. In short, branding means reputation and we’ve been building ours on social media across all platforms via @sirebioscience.

“We believe in the adage that people don’t buy products, they buy experiences,” says Zanini. “That’s why every line extension in our “House of Brands” will diligently serve one market and one market only. It won’t try to be everything to everyone. Our powerhouse marketing team has over 25 years of brand-building experience, which we’ll leverage when creating highly experiential brands. Our House of Brands approach will also support greater revenue as people come to equate Sire with consistent, customizable results.”

In this ever-changing market, adaptability is key. Being a mid-sized hemp production company, Sire is large enough to stand out from the crowd but small enough to easily act on new revenue-generating opportunities. As legislation permits, Sire will quickly and efficiently launch unique sub-brands to support different price points, formats, and usages.

The Sire “House of Brands” will offer consumers different formats, functions, and experiences to suit their every need.

Meeting the Demand for CBD-Infused Products

CBD’s popularity continues to soar as more people become familiar with its many natural health benefits. These benefits include calming anxiety, reducing inflammation, improving skin health, supporting overall health, and more. Meanwhile, savvy investors know that this is a booming market with incredible, long-term potential. According to the Brightfield Consulting Group, CBD sales are forecasted to grow to more than $22 billion by 2022.

With its state-of-the-art agricultural facility in Leamington, Ontario, Sire is well equipped to keep up with the demand and satisfy its value shareholders. The facility combines indoor, greenhouse, and prime outdoor agricultural land to meet current and future market needs.

Sire also has plans to expand its operations in the coming years. The Leamington facility alone can be expanded to cover upwards of 1,000,000 square feet, ensuring ample hemp production and steady revenue generation. Sire Bioscience House of Brands strategy is perfectly aligned with the second wave of cannabis legalization slated for October 2019, positioning SIRE’s charge for CBD CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) leadership.

About Sire Bioscience

Sire’s principal business activity is to engage in the investment, production of and sale of hemp. Its mission is to offer people a way to connect with themselves, with others, and with the world around them.

Sire is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and is backed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy. It has secured a state-of-the-art agricultural facility in Leamington, Ontario – a preeminent locale for hemp cultivation in Canada.

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Sire Bioscience Inc.

Jeff Zanini

CEO

E: jeff@sirebioscience.com

T: 416-262-0871

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Click here to connect with Sire Bioscience (CSE:SIRE) for an Investor Presentation.

Source