Rubicon Organics Inks Licensing Deal for California Cannabis Brand

Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF) announced a new licensing partnership with California-based cannabis brand Cookies.

As quoted in the press release:

Through this partnership, Cookies cannabis strains will be grown at the Company’s 40,000-square-foot high-tech, venlo-style Washington greenhouse, which is leased to an I-502 Tier 3-licensed Washington operator that applies Rubicon Organics’ proprietary cultivation methods to produce super-premium cannabis.

“The fact that Cookies – one of the top brands in California – has chosen Rubicon Organics to license its highly coveted cannabis strains is a testament to the strong commercial appeal of Rubicon’s unique cultivation methods,” said Jesse McConnell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our proprietary cultivation methodologies will enable the fullest expression of Cookies’ cannabis genetics and we are looking forward to working alongside the Cookies team to spread their iconic brand across Washington State.”