RISE’S Hemp-Based CBD Product Now Approved for Distribution in Mexico

RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE:RLSC) (the “Company” or “RISE”) is pleased to announce that COFEPRIS, the Mexican Secretariat of Health’s agency responsible for the regulation of a variety of food and health related products, has approved our Life Bloom Organics brand CBD Wellness Formulation for distribution in Mexico.









RISE has also submitted its popular California Sleep Formulation to COFEPRIS for regulatory approval in Mexico – a market with a population of over 123 million people.

RISE will launch in the Mexican marketplace with its previously announced initial order of approximately Cdn$350,000, placing Life Bloom Organics product at retailers in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. The expectation is for recurring orders to be placed, additional Mexican markets to be launched, and additional products to be added to RISE’s Mexican portfolio.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE is currently developing and evolving medical and adult-use hemp-based formulations to create general use health and well-being products for the emerging consumer category made possible by the legalization of hemp in the United States pursuant to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. The Company launched its CBD-based sexual wellness products in June 2018. The acquisition of Life Bloom Organics in July 2018 expanded RISE’s portfolio of CBD products from sexual health and wellness products to include general wellness, sleep, sports and muscle recovery and PMS products and provides access to Life Bloom’s existing channels of distribution and production in the United States and California in particular. RISE also leverages Life Bloom’s proprietary process of nanotizing CBD for increased bioavailability (without psychoactivity) in future products created under the RISE brand umbrella.

