Validated Medical Data To Play Key Role in Medical Cannabis

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) CEO Pradyum Sekar recently spoke with Barrington Miller on the Canadian Securities Exchange #Hashtag Finance podcast to touch on the importance of validated cannabis data in the medical field. Sekar also spoke about the challenge of breaking down barriers with doctors and physicians as cannabis becomes more palatable for medical use.

According to Sekar, the type of data CB2 Insights is collecting is what sets the company apart in the medical cannabis space.

“What makes us unique is the fact that the data we collect is very much focused on what we consider to be validated medical efficacy outcome data. You’ve got a lot of patients currently using cannabis, it’s been an anecdotal industry for years. A lot of crowdsourced information, but the challenge in using that information in the medical sector if you’re a physician looking to treat your patient with cannabis is that it hasn’t been put through the same protocols and standardized measures that you can communicate clearly. It’s difficult to validate what the patients say they have, there is no standardized collection process or measurement process.”

Sekar also went on to explain the impact of big pharmaceutical companies in the medical cannabis space. According to Sekar, CB2 Insights is looking to pivot towards a vertically-integrated strategy following the company’s recent launch on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

