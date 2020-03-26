RAMM Pharma Corp. Receives Federal Approval and Registration of XALEX™ 10 (cannabidiol) Oral Solution

RAMM Pharma (CSE:RAMM)is pleased to announce that the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health has approved and registered XALEX™ 10 (cannabidiol) oral solution









RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or “RAMM”) (CSE:RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health, (Ministerio de Salúd Publica or “MSP”) has approved and registered XALEX™ 10 (cannabidiol) oral solution, a prescription pharmaceutical formulation of highly-purified, plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD) free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), for the treatment of refractory epilepsy. RAMM has also been granted a license expansion and approval by the Instituto de Regulación y Control de Cannabis (“IRCCA”) for additional proprietary cannabis-based products and to include certain products for veterinary use, further expanding the Company’s robust portfolio of product offerings to the Latin American market.

“The approval of XALEX™ 10 is a significant accomplishment for RAMM Pharma, offering patients another federally approved pharmaceutical CBD medicine,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.

XALEX™ 10

XALEX™ 10 is a 10% plant-derived pharmaceutical formulation of pure CBD approved by the MSP as an anti-epileptic medication for the treatment of seizures associated with refractory epilepsy. The formulation was developed by RAMM following the success of the Company’s Epifractán™ 2% CBD pharmaceutical product (registered December 2017) and Epifractán™ 5% CBD pharmaceutical product (registered June 2018). Epifractán™ 2% and 5% are currently sold in Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Paraguay and are full spectrum products, which differs from XALEX™ 10 which is a pure CBD isolate free of THC. The rigorous MSP approval process includes stability testing standards which conform to international pharmaceutical requirements for registered pharmaceutical products. These same standards will eventually be required by other countries in Latin America including Brazil and Argentina. XALEX™ 10 is expected to be available in Latin America in the coming months. RAMM’s formulation and manufacturing is conducted at its state-of-the-art GMP certified facility.

Additional Treatments Under Investigation

Pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicine has progressively gained approval in a growing number of jurisdictions globally also including the United States and the European Union. CBD is being investigated for other pathologies including chronic pain, anxiety, depression, seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and others.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Lead by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA and Ramm Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

