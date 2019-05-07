Planet 13 Holdings Posts Consumer Turnout Figures in April

Planet 13 Holdings issued an update to shareholders on the consumer traffic for its store in Nevada during the month of April.









Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQB:PLNHF) issued an update to shareholders on the consumer traffic for its store in Nevada during the month of April.

As quoted in the press release:

“April Superstore results were inline with very strong March results and are meeting or exceeding the 2,000 customers per day at US$75 average ticket we guided to when opening the SuperStore,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We had 1,962 paying customers per day and an average ticket of just under US$90. With only 35 [percent] of our total square footage built-out, we are just starting to show the potential of this location and the Planet 13 brand. We expect the Superstore’s visibility to continue to grow as we complete our Phase II expansion in Q3 and are exploring several additional ways to generate value both through expansion into other jurisdictions as well as distribution of our successful in-house brand portfolio. We look forward to continuing to update shareholders on our progress when we report Q1 at the end of May.”

