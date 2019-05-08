Pascal Biosciences Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSXV:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, today announced it has formed a clinical advisory board (“CAB”) of preeminent neuro-oncology experts to guide its PAS-403 therapeutic program.









Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, today announced it has formed a clinical advisory board (“CAB”) of preeminent neuro-oncology experts to guide its PAS-403 therapeutic program. PAS-403 is Pascal’s clinical candidate for the treatment of glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer with limited therapeutic options.

“We are extremely fortunate to have assembled this world-renowned group of leading researchers and clinicians in the field of neuro-oncology,” said Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal. “Their knowledge and insights will guide our PAS-403 program for the treatment of glioblastoma. Only three treatments have been approved in the last 30 years for glioblastoma. After reviewing our data, our CAB has strongly encouraged us to proceed with PAS-403 clinical trials to make advancements for this devastating disease.”

Members of the clinical advisory board include:

Chair: Dr. Darell Bigner – E.L. and Lucille F. Jones Cancer Research Professor, Duke University School of Medicine Dr. Bigner is founding Director of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center. His research has involved the investigation of the causes, mechanism of transformation, altered growth control, and development of new methods of therapy for primary brain tumors and those metastasizing to the brain. Dr. Bigner has over 600 scientific publications and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Neuro-Oncology in 2014.

Dr. Mitchell Berger – Professor and Chair, Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco Dr. Berger is an internationally recognized expert in treating brain and spinal cord tumors in adults and children. He is co-director of the Adult Brain Tumor Surgery Program, director of the Brain Tumor Research Center and director of the Center for Neurological Injury and Repair. Dr. Berger is a past-president of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (1997-1999), has received the Victor Levin Award in Neuro-oncology Research from the Society of Neuro-Oncology in 2015, was named on the Blue Ribbon Panel of scientific experts for the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative, and has also served as president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Timothy Cloughesy – Professor of Neurology, University of California, Los Angeles Dr. Cloughesy is Director of the UCLA Neuro-Oncology program. Dr. Cloughesy’s research focuses on clinical trials in brain cancer using targeted molecular therapies with novel clinical trial design. He has developed a brain cancer bioinformatics database which combines clinical outcomes, imaging and molecular analysis to enhance translational research. For more than a decade, he has been recognized as both a Top Doctor and Top Doctor for Cancer by U.S. News.

Dr. Patrick Wen – Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School Dr. Wen is Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology, Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute and Director of the Division of Cancer Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Wen’s research is focused on novel treatments of brain tumors, especially targeted molecular agents, and optimizing response assessment and clinical trial endpoints in neuro-oncology. He currently serves as President of the Society of Neuro-Oncology, the premier North American organization for health care professionals focusing on central nervous system tumors in children and adults.

Dr. Andrew Sloan – Professor, Departments of Neurological Surgery and of Pathology, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University Dr. Sloan serves as Director of the Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at the Seidman Cancer Center and is also Vice Chairman of Neurosurgery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. His clinical and research interests focus on the biology and treatment of tumors of the brain and spine. He has been recognized by his peers as one of the “Best Doctors in America” since 2003, and as one of the “Top Surgeons in America” since 2007. In 2014, he was elected President of the Ohio State Neurosurgical Society.

Pascal has demonstrated that PAS-403 is active against human glioblastoma cells in cell culture, accumulates in the brain, has a good safety profile, and displays striking synergy with standard of care in an animal model of glioblastoma. With input from our CAB, a clinical plan is being developed for testing PAS-403 in glioblastoma patients.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. The Company’s leading portfolio comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In addition, Pascal is developing a B-cell targeted antibody for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

