Orion Nutraceuticals Announces Appointment of New Director

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE:ORI) (the “Company” or “Orion”) is pleased to announce, effective today, the addition of Mr. Sam Jenkins to its board of directors.

Mr. Jenkins provides leadership and advisory to a number of different organizations, as a member of the board of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Winspear Centre for Music, as the pastchair of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, and as a co-founder of Startup Edmonton, an entrepreneur-led social enterprise that aims to amplify innovation, activate startups and make Edmonton a hotbed for creativity and entrepreneurship.

In 2012, Mr. Jenkins was named one of Edmonton’s Top 40 Under 40 by Avenue Magazine, and in 2013, the University of Alberta recognized him with the Horizon Award, as an outstanding young alumnus.

About Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. aims to set a new standard in cannabis life science by producing and developing innovative products with key strategic partners in the industry. In conjunction with its professional sports strategic alliances, the company is poised to advance research and development in the plant science sector, deliver science-based products and services, and market CBD therapies to the mainstream with proprietary brands and products. Orion shares trade in Canada on the CSE under the symbol ORI.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

