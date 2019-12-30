Origin House Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in California

Origin House has entered into a distribution agreement with Kings Garden to be the exclusive distributor of its products in California.









Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF) announced its California distribution division, Continuum, has entered into a distribution agreement with California-based boutique cannabis brand Kings Garden to be the exclusive distributor of all Kings Garden products in California.

In Q3 2019, Kings Garden was ranked as one of the leading flower brands in California, recording the second highest unit sales growth from Q1 to Q3 2019 in the state1. “Kings Garden is one of the state’s most prominent cannabis companies with a reputation for craft premium cannabis products,” stated Marc Lustig, Chairman and CEO of Origin House. “The Kings Garden brand has been one of Continuum’s top sellers across its state-wide distribution platform. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership on an exclusive basis. This Agreement is aligned with our stated strategy to build and support category winners, solidifying Kings Garden within our house of brands.”

