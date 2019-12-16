NFL Owner Acknowledges Cannabis View Changes

In a local radio interview, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, conceded that the landscape surrounding cannabis use is changing — including for players in the NFL.









The owner of an NFL team is acknowledging changing perspectives around marijuana use.

In an interview with a local radio station, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, said it’s an issue the most popular sports league in America is evaluating, according to a report from CBS Sports.

“It’s also an issue contemporarily we’re excited about being in step with the social and legal scene as it goes forward,” Jones told the news outlet over the weekend. “And, so, we not only have the interest of competitiveness in mind when it comes to any type of substance, we have the issue of the law and we have the issue of the society focus on it.”

While Jones did not confirm any kind of upcoming changes in league policies, the comments from the powerful owner are a step forward for cannabis use by NFL players.

“I think that (we can) expect an adjustment (in the) present way that marijuana is being thought about,” he said during the radio segment.

This year, retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski signed on as a partner with Abacus Health Products (CSE:ABCS,OTCQX:ABAHF), a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturer based in Rhode Island.

The former tight end with the New England Patriots is now a spokesperson for the company and its wellness products. The cannabis business has offered other retired players business opportunities too.

In October, the connection between legal cannabis and athletes intensified after Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) bought a controlling stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition, a sports beverage maker.

Among BioSteel’s top athlete representatives is Ezekiel Elliott, a running back with the Dallas Cowboys.

While Canopy Growth did not confirm any immediate changes to the business of BioSteel, the cannabis producer indicated that the transaction laid the groundwork for future product offerings, including CBD-infused items.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.