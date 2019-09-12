Next Green Wave Rolls Out Premium Exotic Flower Line In Collaboration With Iconic “NoJumper”

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has partnered “NoJumper” and host “Adam 22” to roll out its latest exotic flower strains.









Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW, OTCQX:NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave”, “NGW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the iconic “NoJumper” brand and host “Adam 22” to roll out its latest premium exotic flower strains. The products will be featured on a monthly basis through NoJumper’s Podcast with 45 million viewers per stream and Next Green Wave’s brand house SDC. The flower will be available at leading Los Angeles and San Diego dispensaries, including March and Ash within two weeks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/47754_5307a0c004606bd3_001full.jpg

With over 45 million views per stream, NoJumper has become an influential hub to launch upcoming musicians, artists and acts on its weekly celebrity-spot podcast show. NoJumper clothing and merchandise are currently sold at their Melrose store in Hollywood and Zumiez clothing stores nationwide.

This strategic partnership will enable Next Green Wave to gain access to major cultural events such as music festivals and leverage its many influencer and celebrity social channels that directly reach the Company’s target consumer demographic.

“We are really thrilled about the collaboration with NoJumper as it demonstrates we are ready to permeate major consumer markets and are delivering premium craft product that is being sought out for its quality and value, which is currently lacking in the legal market in California.” -Michael Jennings, CEO.

“Recently we did a test pop-up shop and meet and greet with Adam 22 in Chicago and to our surprise over 1000 people attended, some even slept in line overnight to be first inside. That is when we knew this brand has real reach and a powerful voice of influence.” – Ryan Lange CMO

In addition, the Company would like to announce that it has completed a Non-Brokered financing of 2,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the “Financing”). Each unit will be comprised of one common share of Next Green Wave (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder there of to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 month, subject to an acceleration provision whereby in the event that at any time after the expiry of the statutory hold period, the Shares trade at $0.50 or higher on the Canadian Securities Exchange for a period of 10 consecutive days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise the acceleration right.

There were no finders’ fees incurred in connection with the Financing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing to accelerate inventory purchase requirements and marketing initiatives for our SDC products, brands, and operations.

NoJumper

Adam John Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, is an American podcast host, internet personality, and record executive. He is best known for being the creator and host of pop culture and hip hop-oriented podcast NoJumper. NoJumper has grown into a Mega Brand that started in a small BMX stop on Melrose Avenue next to the famed BAIT store. It is there that they started interviewing professional athletes and music celebrities for their podcast that quickly grew to over a million followers on Instagram. The team is well known for breaking new Hip Hop acts and introducing major artists on their channel.

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and over 45 products through its subsidiary WEARESDC. Based in Coalinga, California the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding operations on the cannabis zoned property it is situated on. NGW has a seed library of over 120 strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. The company also has an investment in OMG, a Colombian cannabis operator with over 8,000 access points of sale. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Michael Jennings, CEO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (778) 589-2848

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Notes; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGW’s prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Next Green Wave (CSE:NGW) for an Investor Presentation.

Source