Next Green Wave Provides Corporate Update Amid Covid-19

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW, OTCQX:NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave”, “NGW” or the “Company”) provides corporate update on its operations following county guidance to limit transmission of the Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Effective March 19, 2020, and in accordance with the Fresno County Shelter In Place Guidelines, the Company would like to confirm that the cultivation and distribution of cannabis (the “Facility”) is deemed to be an essential service, as a result of cannabis having medicinal and therapeutic properties. The Facility will continue to operate at full capacity and has begun taking additional precautions to ensure the safety and health of its employees and partners amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it continues its 100% pass rate on all lab tests since inception, and on March 19, 2020, received a test result on one of its latest strains of 33% THC and 37% total cannabinoids.

“As we work collectively through the challenges this virus presents, we are taking all the necessary steps to safeguard against the spread of this pandemic and are working diligently to provide the utmost quality service and product at a time many need it the most. The Company looks forward to continuing to meet the needs of dispensaries, which have seen a significant surge in sales this week.” -Michael Jennings, CEO.

Temporary changes to operations include the Flagship CBD retail store, which is only processing and shipping online orders at this time:

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a fully integrated premium craft cannabis producer with 8 cutting-edge brands and exclusive products marketed through its WEARESDC brand house. Based in Coalinga, California, the company owns and operates a 35,000 sq ft indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently completing its extraction facility on the same property. NGW has a seed library of over 120 cannabis strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Precigen. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

