EY Expert: New Research Needed to Expand Future of Cannabis

A recently released cannabis report indicates that new formulations will be needed to satisfy changing consumer styles and demands.

The report from the EY Cannabis in Canada team outlines the rapidly changing cannabis landscape, and explains that the companies out there today need to stay active to be prepared for what’s ahead.

“There’s so much possibility of how the cannabis plant can be used,” Joel Alden, a partner at EY Canada, told the Investing News Network (INN) in a phone interview.

The report expands on potential cannabis consumption methods beyond the established ones known currently, such as smoking or eating the plant.

“But as the industry matures, first movers are already researching and developing other novel and non-combustible form factors,” the report reads.

The research undertaken by EY indicates that cannabis consumer demographics will continue to evolve, meaning companies will need to “recognize (cannabis) opportunities outside of medicinal and adult-use/recreational markets.” For example, the EY team states that cannabinoids may become an integral part of people’s everyday health regimens.

“The next generation of cannabis-focused products will be substantiated by validated data and integrated into our daily lives and ubiquitously woven into the fabric of society, especially as new form factors, formats and new consumption occasions come to fruition,” the report continues.

Alden said he was drawn to this research because so many unknown factors remain in terms of the cannabis plant and how it can be consumed.

While cannabis is a multibillion-dollar industry at the moment, Alden explained that there needs to be more research on how to tap into the endless possibilities ahead.

“Substantive and validated data for next generation cannabinoid-based products and devices will inform company decisions and act as a source of differentiation as regulations continue to transform,” the report from EY further states.

Investment in cannabis research has undergone ups and downs in the past few years alongside the rest of the industry. But looking forward, the potential attached to policy changes in the US could open the floodgates to all types of new investments.

Alden told INN there’s been a heavy focus on the two most well-known cannabinoids found in the plant itself: THC and CBD. However, he added that there’s untapped potential in the hundreds of other molecules within the cannabis plant.

“My hope is that it inspires others to think that these are areas that are worth research, worth investing into understanding what might be done and what different ailments may be treated through different cannabinoids,” the EY Canada partner said.

In addition to the cannabis team at EY, the report also pulls from expert voices overseeing the industry.

Among those thought leaders is Narbe Alexandrian, CEO of RIV Capital (CSE:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF), who said cannabis brands are targeting consumers who may be exploring cannabis for the first time.

“This is the key to crossing the chasm and unlocking mass market appeal for the sector,” he said.

For his part, Todd Harrison, chief investment officer with CB1 Capital, reaffirmed the idea that there are still roadblocks preventing a wider array of senior investors from joining the cannabis space.

However, Harrison explained, these challenges will change in the future.

“As these legal and banking barriers resolve, and the cannabis space opens, institutions will likely chase growth,” the CB1 Capital executive said.

Cannabis industry has gone through a “lifecycle” in a few short years

When asked about the rapidly changing cannabis space and the challenges it poses to new players, Alden said it is a nascent marketplace in which everyone is still learning as they go.

“It’ll be an evolution for some years to come … it does require cautious optimism and thoughtful planning,” Alden said. He pointed to consumer behavior and noted that until recently little was known from the regulated producer perspective.

“I think we’ll get smarter about it, I think consumers will get more educated,” the EY partner told INN.

In the firm’s report, Trina Fraser, a partner at Brazeau Seller Law, cemented this notion with her expert perspective. “In some respects, the cannabis industry has already gone through a lifecycle, and in some respects the industry is incredibly immature or commoditized,” she said.

“You can’t just speak in broad generalizations.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • #1 Canadian LP in Global Medical Cannabis; Total Medical Cannabis Net Revenue Rose 9% Compared to Prior Year; Strong Adjusted Gross Margin before FVA of 68%
  • Business Transformation Plan on Track; Reiterates Annual Cost Savings of $60 Million to $80 Million , Providing Clear Pathway to Adjusted EBITDA Profitability
  • Balance Sheet Remains Strong with $440.9 Million of Cash at June 30, 2021 ; Working Capital Improves by $404.3 Million Compared to Prior Year
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss, Excluding Restructuring Costs, Narrows to $13.9 Million , a $17.6 Million Improvement Compared to Prior Year
  • Total Cannabis Net Revenue, Net of Provisions, of $54.8 Million Compared to $55.2 Million in the Prior Quarter, and $67.5 Million in the Year-Ago Period

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less

Lobe Sciences to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present virtually at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference taking place September 29-30, 2021.

Philip Young, CEO and Director will begin his presentation at 10:30 A.M. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store

Celebrates Canadian launch of the award-winning Keef Brands in Ontario with additional provincial shipments underway

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is excited to announce the shipment of its award-winning Keef Brands cannabis-infused beverages to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). The Keef products will be available in Ontario retail locations across the province and online at ocs.ca in October 2021 and are also expected to hit British Columbia and Alberta shelves by early November 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Banking Reform Gets a Boost

US cannabis received a boost this week with a policy move that may hint at future changes.

Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDQ:AMZN) threw its full support behind cannabis reform in the US by way of a public post confirming the company’s acceptance of the drug.

Keep reading... Show less

Avicanna Files US Patent Application for a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation in Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

  • Research findings originated from cannabinoid-based collaboration with leading epilepsy researcher, Dr. Peter Carlen, at UHN that is also supported by a Mitacs Accelerate program grant.
  • Avicanna’s proprietary formulation showed promising pre-clinical results in reducing seizures and will be developed through the company’s pharmaceutical development pipeline as an epilepsy drug candidate.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (” Avicanna ” or the ” Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, entitled “Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy”, on the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the “ Formulation Candidate ”).

Keep reading... Show less