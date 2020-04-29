Naturally Splendid Extends Filing Deadline for Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Naturally Splendid will be delaying the filing of its annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 until a date that is on or before June 15, 2020.









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) announces that, due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the Company will be delaying the filing of its annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 until a date that is on or before June 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company’s interim financial statements for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019, and should material business developments occur the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

All Company executives, directors and insiders will be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company is relying on local blank orders issued by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions (the “Blanket Orders”) for the following: (a) the requirement to file audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 pursuant to section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102, and (b) the requirement to file annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 51-102. The Blanket Orders permit reporting issuers to extend the filing deadlines under securities laws by 45 days.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE owns and operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 food manufacturing facility and has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport(TM), Natera Hemp Foods, CHII (TM), Elevate Me(TM) and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. (NSE sales revenues for the first half 2019 exceeded FY2018).NSE is the current “go-to” manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid’s control including, Naturally Splendid’s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

