Naturally Splendid Appoints Doctorate of Medicine to Advisory Board

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mehrab Manteghian has been appointed to the Company’s Advisory Board as R&D Scientist / Scientific Advisor. His duties and focus in this role will be directed to providing expertise when reviewing, implementing and executing scientific research studies.

Mr. Manteghian received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Debrecen in Hungary. He was practicing in Europe for 2 years and was awarded a certification of good clinical practice and a residency spot before immigrating to Canada. Upon his arrival in Canada. Mr. Manteghian furthered his education at the British Columbia Institute of Technology receiving a degree in food science.

Mr. Manteghian started his employment by Naturally Splendid since 2019 as R&D scientist. He has led the R&D team to several successful product launches for both company branded products as well as developed several commercially successful recipes for contract manufacturing clients.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, “Mehrab has a unique skill set that is perfectly situated for the needs of Naturally Splendid. His combination of a strong scientific background focussing on medicine, his formal education as a food scientist and his innate love of creating tasty, nutritious products has been a significant benefit to the company. As recipes, formulations and opportunities evolve and, in many cases, become more complex, expanding Mehrab’s responsibilities was an easy decision to make. We look forward to providing additional services to our many contract manufacturing clients, leveraging Mehrab’s skillset.”

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. We have established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport(TM), Natera Hemp Foods, CHII (TM), Elevate Me(TM) and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. (NSE sales revenues for the first half 2019 exceeded FY2018).NSE is the current “go-to” manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

