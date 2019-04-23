National Access Cannabis Gets Approval for New Store In Alberta

National Access Cannabis (TSXV:META) obtained an approval from Alberta regulators to open a new store in Calgary.

As quoted in the press release:

“The Crowchild Trail store marks the 25 store in our portfolio,” said Mark Goliger, CEO of NAC. “We’re encouraged by increases in available inventory in Alberta where we have an additional 18 licenses submitted and awaiting approval. We have the largest footprint of retail cannabis stores in the province of Alberta, and Canada as a whole, and we expect to maintain this position by continuing to aggressively pursue expansion opportunities in the early stage, and extremely high growth, cannabis industry.”