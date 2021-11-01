November 1, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation is pleased to announce that both The Provincial Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch and the City of Vancouver have approved Quantum 1’s application for a recreational cannabis retail store licence in Vancouver at Cambie and 40th. With all approvals in place this opens the doors for Quantum’s flagship Cambie location to begin operations soon. …

November 1, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that both The Provincial Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch and the City of Vancouver have approved Quantum 1’s application for a recreational cannabis retail store licence in Vancouver at Cambie and 40th.

With all approvals in place this opens the doors for Quantum’s flagship Cambie location to begin operations soon. The team is targeting to open within 10 days.

Quantum 1’s new Vancouver store is located at 5528 Cambie Street in the nucleus of Vancouver’s “Cambie Corridor Plan” which seeks to more than double the population of the corridor. This location is steps away from Oakridge Centre, Vancouver’s largest retail and residential development. The new flagship store is also directly across from BC’s largest and busiest Provincial Liquor store.

CEO, Russ Rossi, commented, “The Quantum team is excited as we kick into gear and prepare the store for opening. This is a phenomenal Vancouver location on a major traffic artery and directly across from the largest provincial liquor store in BC. Furthermore, it will serve as an excellent hub for our speedy FREE Cannabis delivery service launching directly after we open.”

Director of operations, David Lee, added, “We love this location. Adjacent Oakridge Center has Metro Vancouver’s largest residential and retail investment project under construction since 2019 at $5 Billlion. Once completed this will make Oakridge Center the 3rd largest retail mall in the province and add on 3,500 homes with over 6,000 residents directly at our doorstep. As well Vancouver city council just approved 500 additional rental homes last week at Cambie and 41 st which is the largest rental approval passed by this council to date.”

Currently Quantum 1’s BC stores are in Vernon, Keremeos, Grand Forks, Creston, North Vancouver and Vancouver.

