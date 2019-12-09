NanoSphere Provides Update on United States Operations

NanoSphere Health Sciences wishes to provide an update regarding its operations in the United States, along with its partner, Vertical Companies Inc.









NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:NSHS, OTC:NSHSF) (“NanoSphere” or “the Company”) wishes to provide an update regarding its operations in the United States, along with its California partner, Vertical Companies Inc.

We are pleased to announce that Vertical will be completing its first test batch of Evolve Formulas products in the upcoming week. This will be followed by the production of commercial batches of the proprietary, nanoparticle topical cannabis using NanoSphere’s patented technology, for launch to the California market in January, 2020.

Per NanoSphere Health Sciences Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mark Percival: “Entry into California, as the largest legal cannabis market in North America, in partnership with a company as professional and accomplished as Vertical, is a remarkable milestone for NanoSphere. We have established a strong relationship between our companies and share a vision of making a unique contribution in the California market, powered by our nanotechnology and by Vertical’s operations, marketing and execution expertise. It marks the beginning for consumers in California who are looking to expand on the benefits they have experienced using cannabis products, to do so through their use of our one-of-a-kind nano-biotechnology products. Medical cannabis patients and seasoned recreational users alike will appreciate the difference that our patented NanoSphere Delivery System makes to their cannabis-related experiences”.

Vertical Chief Executive Officer, Todd Kaplan expressed appreciation for the growing relationship with NanoSphere and is excited by the prospects of building a strong market for its innovative, science-backed products in North America’s largest cannabis market.

About NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc.

NanoSphere Health Sciences is a nanobiotechnology firm specializing in proprietary delivery systems for therapeutic agents. Our patented technology transforms our strategic partners good products into great products, further differentiating them in their respective markets.

For more information on NanoSphere, please visit: www.NanoSphereHealth.com

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve branded products are produced under license by leading manufacturers utilizing the proprietary, patented NanoSphere Delivery System™ of NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc.

For more information on Evolve Formulas, please visit www.EvolveFormulas.com

About Vertical Companies

Vertical is one of the first and largest vertically integrated companies in the legal cannabis industry with operations in CA, KY, and a partnership in OH. The company’s exclusive brands and vertically integrated supply chain provide scale and consistency of production with capabilities including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, product development, brand building and marketing. Please visit www.Vertcos.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company’s intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Without limitation, these include assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in completing sub-licensing arrangements in the United States, Canada and abroad, product demand, production, competition and government regulation of the Cannabis industry, any and all of which may have an adverse effect on the Company’s expansion plans, sales, revenues and its financial results and condition. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

