Mota Ventures Announces Successful Launch of New “Immune Support” Product

Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA, FSE:1WZ1, OTC:PEMTF) (the “Company”) announces that First Class CBD has launched a new “immune support” product that has generated significant demand since it was released. This is the first of a number of new CBD products aimed at promoting personal immune health that First Class is developing.

One of our primary competitive advantages as a business is our ability to adapt to market changes. With the immense demand in the market for products to promote personal immune system health, we launched a First Class immune product; during the first four days, we acquired over 1,000 customers and will be scaling rapidly. Next week we will be launching a complete line of immunity products, including a CBD oil plus B-vitamins, Vitamin C and Zinc.

Our mission is to provide pure and efficacious products to our customers that depend upon us throughout the United States and Europe. Our supply chain is functioning uninterrupted. The Company has personally met with suppliers in the United States and are confident in its ability to continue to meet the demands of the current sales volume, and new product lines for March 2020 and beyond.

“I am extremely pleased with the success of our launch of our new product line. Our ability to adapt and innovate is stronger than ever. Demand for our new immune category has been exceptional and I believe this will be a significant driver to revenue in 2020,” stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact the President of the Company, Joel Shacker, at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the business prospects of First Class CBD and its new product lines, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

