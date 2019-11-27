MGC Pharma Sees Growth in Prescriptions for November

MGC Pharmaceuticals announced it has seen 40 percent growth since the end of October 2019 in the number of prescribed cannabinoid medicines.









MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) announced on Tuesday (November 26) it has seen 40 percent growth since the end of October 2019 in the number of prescribed cannabinoid medicines in Australia, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

As quoted in the press release:

Key Highlights:

Prescriptions have increased 40% from 1,000 at the end of October 2019 to pass 1,400 as at 25 November 2019

Unique patient numbers have increased 28% in the period since 31 October 2019

An increasing number of return patients for MGC Pharma products is being seen, contributing to the prescription growth rate

Further demonstrating the near-term revenue generating potential of the Company based on its phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients in Australia, the U.K and now with access to Brazil and key Latin American markets

Average Prescription orders are currently at 22 per business day

