Matica Welcomes Former Canadian National Soccer Team Forward, Ali Gerba, to the Board of Directors

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Mr. Ali Gerba to the board of directors of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Gerba brings extensive experience in Quebec’s business environment, as well as a strong connection with the world of professional sports. Mr. Gerba has a strong interest in how Medical Cannabis products have begun to help athletes improve the treatment of sport related injuries.

Mr. Gerba was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon and grew up in Montreal. His passion for soccer led to a professional career where he played in the throughout Europe, including the English League One, the US and in Canada for both Montreal Impact and Toronto FC. Mr. Gerba has also represented Canada at the international level as a member of Canada’s National Soccer Team and still remains one of Canada top international goal scorers. Ali Gerba and his family have been very successful within Montreal’s business community, creating a special liaison with African countries and working closely with government agencies for the development of business opportunities in Quebec and Canada.

The Company has granted 2,000,000 stock options to two new, incoming independent Directors and 1,600,000 stock options to three consultants. All granted options are exercisable at $0.025 for up to five years from the date of grant. Further, the Company has cancelled 5,000,000 previous granted management stock options.

About MaticaMatica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada.

