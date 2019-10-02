Lotus Ventures Provides Update on Initial Harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. has successfully harvested its initial batch of cannabis comprised of high-quality and award-winning strains.









Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J, FRA:LV9, OTC:LTTSF) (the “Company” or “Lotus”) has successfully harvested its initial batch of cannabis comprised of high-quality and award-winning strains. Naturally, the harvest, drying, and curing stages are vital to a producer’s final product, and our team feels confident with their experience in each stage.

Subsequent to drying and trimming the cannabis for two-to-three weeks, Lotus will then send a representative sample to a third-party laboratory for microbiological testing. Once the Company has received a Confirmation of Analysis (COA) confirming the product conforms to Health Canada’s testing requirements, bulk shipments are expected to be delivered to its streaming partner Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. immediately.

New Investor Presentation

With the recent news regarding the vaping industry, Lotus believes it has taken the right approach to focus on the cultivation aspect of the business before rushing into the next wave of value-added products. As we have seen in mature American markets, dried cannabis flower continues to command higher market share, and the Company does not see this trend changing in the near term as more Canadian flower consumers transition into licensed retail channels.

To read more about these trends and how we expect to reach our business objectives, download our new investor presentation below.

Link: https://gallery.mailchimp.com/443ef150b49b3f9ae9280d318/files/b59914c5-2a15-4c0d-b893-b95be85bc872/LotusInvestorDeck_compressed.pdf

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lotus Ventures Inc.

“Dale McClanaghan”

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is an Okanagan-based licensed producer focused on growing exceptional cannabis products for the wholesale and recreational market in Canada. Lotus operates an innovative 22,500 square foot growing facility with access to unique proven strains and an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the regions most experienced growing teams.

For Further Information:

Dale McClanaghan, CEO: dalemcclanaghan@gmail.com 604-644-9844

Daniel McRobert, Investor Relations: investors@lotuscannabis.ca 604-842-4625

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Lotus Ventures Inc (CSE:J) for an Investor Presentation.

Source