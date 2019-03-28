Khiron’s Latin American Focus is a Unique Opportunity

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) was featured in an article by Midas Letter Live regarding the company’s unique focus on the Latin and Central American cannabis markets.









Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) was featured in an article by Midas Letter Live regarding the company’s unique focus on the Latin and Central American cannabis markets. Many Tier-One licensed producers are not addressing the needs of the cannabis markets south of the US and have been focusing on the “what comes next” aspect of the industry.

According to the article, Khiron isn’t focusing its efforts on future products that may or may not be passed in Canada, but on these underserved markets. Khiron has been setting up cannabis clinics in key cities in Latin America, keynoting world-renowned cannabis conferences and enticing former Mexican Presidents to its board of directors. The company’s focus is on the Latin American market, which makes them unique among their peers.

The article also covered Khiron’s recent joint venture with Dixie Brands. The new joint venture company will combine Dixie’s vast portfolio of cannabis-infused products with Khiron’s footprint in Latin America. Khiron has also acquired NettaGrowth, who has secured the first medical THC and CBD cannabis license and cultivation facility in Uruguay. The article also touched on the company’s recently launched Kuida cosmeceutical brand. Khiron is looking at capitalizing on the global skincare market, which is expected to reach US$131 billion in 2019.

