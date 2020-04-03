Khiron to Report 2019 Fiscal Year End Results and Provides Corporate Update

Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN) announces that it will report Q4 and year-end financial results on April 28, 2020 and webcast Q&A the following day.









Khiron finished the 2019 calendar year with approximately $36 Million CAD in cash and working capital

Khiron and its clinics operational during COVID-19 pandemic under an exemption decreed by the Government of Colombia, without any requirement for further authorization

Active teleconsultation services complement Khiron’s delivery service that is already delivering medical cannabis prescriptions directly to patients’ homes

Online education program bringing medical cannabis education to 1,500 doctors in Latin America, consolidating Khiron’s digital strategy

In efforts to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has purchased automatic testing equipment, and is in discussions on how best to deploy this

Khiron further demonstrates its commitment to the community with social responsibility activities during the COVID-19 crisis supporting family health and wellbeing in Doima, Colombia

Cost reduction measures in response to COVID-19 include pay cuts for the Company’s CEO and President, as well as board members and members of the management team

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQX:KHRNF), (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announces that it will report Q4 and year-end financial results on April 28, 2020 and webcast Q&A the following day. The Company also provides the following update on COVID-19 related and social responsibility activities.

“While operating in a complex, and sometimes challenging market, the Company has achieved significant milestones towards becoming the most recognized medical cannabis brand in Latin America. This includes progress towards medical product distribution in Peru and Brazil, the successful roll-out of our Kuida CBD brand to over 300 stores in Colombia, the launch of our Zerenia integrated health facility, and in March 2020 receipt of our GEP lab certification, making Khiron the first and only company in Colombia to sell medical cannabis.” Commented Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic is bringing unprecedented pressures to communities and businesses globally. Khiron is not immune to these pressures, however we have a large patient network, active online strategy, established supply chain and closed 2019 with approximately $36 Million CAD in cash, positioning us well during this challenging time. We are ensuring the physical and mental health of our employees remains a top priority and I would like to personally thank them all for their extraordinary hard work and dedication,” said Mr. Torres.

COVID-19 Management

Khiron has established contingency plans in place for all its facilities, including medical facilities which are essential to serving the community. Those plans were put into action and the Company’s facilities and supply chain remain operating within strict government guidelines established as a result of the current pandemic.

Khiron’s ILANS and Zerenia clinics have been deemed essential services by the government of Colombia and continue to operate without requirement of any further authorization. The Company’s recently announced teleconsultation services ensure patients, including those from its ILANS and Zerenia network, have access to clinic services and doctors trained to prescribe medical cannabis and other treatments.

The Company is actively executing on its Latin American doctor education strategy with a recently announced agreement to bring online learning to 1,500 doctors at Mexico’s Tec Monterrey, one of the leading and most highly respected universities in Latin America.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Recognizing the Company’s important role in supporting the health of Colombians, Khiron has acquired COVID-19 automatic testing equipment and is in discussions with the government on how best to put it to use in the coming days. This equipment will have further application in the future to bring increased respiratory testing services to Khiron patients.

Khiron continues to work closely with its community in the Doima region of Colombia, providing nutrition kits to vulnerable families in need. The Company donates essential hospital supplies to improve the endowment of the Hospital of San Sebastián in Piedras, Tolima and a health professional who will have the role of supporting the work of the hospital centre, improving the care of the Doima community during the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

