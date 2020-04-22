Khiron Signs Medical Cannabis Distribution Deal in Colombia With Locatel

Khiron (TSXV:KHRN) announces that it has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Locatel









Khiron’s medical cannabis products to be carried at Locatel’s large-format pharmacy locations in Colombia

Locatel is an important pharmacy, healthcare products and medical equipment retailer in Colombia with a database of 2 million patients and customers, and experience managing magistral preparations

Locatel e-commerce channels enable product deliveries to all markets and territories across Colombia

Locatel’s operations deemed an essential service in Colombia during COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continued access to filling and delivery of prescriptions

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQX:KHRNF), (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces that it has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Locatel, a pharmacy, healthcare products, and medical equipment retailer with a database of over 2 million patients in Colombia. The agreement immediately brings Khiron’s medical cannabis products to Locatel’s pharmacies and medical equipment stores in Bogota and Cartagena.

“Khiron is the only company to have all necessary permits and certificates to sell medical cannabis in Colombia, and now the focus is on service and solving patient needs for the last mile,” comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director. “The Locatel brand is highly respected among Colombians and the company’s philosophy aligns with our own. We look forward to partnering with Locatel to improve access to medical cannabis for patients throughout the country.”

Effective immediately Khiron’s low-THC, CBD-rich magistral preparations will be available through Locatel stores across Colombia’s largest urban centres, including in Bogota, with a population of 10 million, and Cartagena, with a population of 1 million.

“This has always been about providing people with medicine they vitally need, and it must be available with home delivery, and for pick up at trusted locations such as Locatel,” Torres continued.

“With our large customer network, customer database, and commitment to patient health, working with Khiron is a clear strategic opportunity for both organizations. Like us, Khiron is focused on patient care and we commend them for achieving this milestone to bring medical cannabis to Colombia,” comments Eurice Troya, CEO Locatel Colombia.

About Locatel

With an integrated health concept, Locatel offers products, services, events and educational programs that help customers maintain or recover their quality of life. The company operates health markets in Colombia, Venezuela and the US, and prides itself on exemplary customer service and resources delivering better patient care. Please visit: https://www.locatelcolombia.com/

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America, along with activity in North America and Europe, and is licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The Company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved line of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is fully authorized to manufacture high- and low-THC medical cannabis, and to fill prescriptions for low-THC medical cannabis in the country.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

