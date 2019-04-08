Khiron Life Sciences Hires Management Team to Lead Dixie Brands Joint Venture and Continue Market Expansion Strategy in Chile and Mexico

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced four key additions to its executive team to strengthen its market reach in Mexico and Chile, and implement its joint venture initiative with Dixie Brands, a partnership that will bring more than 100 market-leading Dixie brands to the Latin American market.









Seasoned capital markets leader and cannabis authority John Cooke is appointed VP of Corporate Development

Luis Chavas to manage corporate development strategy and guide regulatory affairs for the Company in Mexico

Rodrigo Azócar appointed Country Manager for Chile, to lead Company’s market development and patient association strategy

Rodrigo Durán appointed to lead previously announced Dixie Brands joint venture to bring Dixie’s 100+ market-leading products to Latin America

New hires bring Company employee count to 200+ across its four jurisdictions

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced four key additions to its executive team to strengthen its market reach in Mexico and Chile, and implement its joint venture initiative with Dixie Brands, a partnership that will bring more than 100 market-leading Dixie brands to the Latin American market.

As Khiron grows to a company of more than 200 employees across four jurisdictions, it continues to execute its market expansion strategy to deploy a formidable and well-connected team in every market in which it operates, furthering its first-mover advantage across the region.

John Cooke – VP Corporate Development

John is an experienced leader who has been at the forefront of the Canadian and global cannabis sector with 25 years of senior capital markets experience, working as Managing Director and Partner at Beacon Securities. Mr. Cooke has also served as a Senior Managing Partner at Paradigm Capital. In his role as VP of Corporate Development at Khiron, John brings a valuable network to the Company and the ability to build fruitful commercial and capital markets relationships. Based in Toronto, John is a chartered financial analyst and holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Luis Chavas – Country Manager, Mexico

Luis is a senior executive in the pharmaceutical and health care sector with more than two decades of market experience across Latin America, Luis has an extensive track record with global brands that operate in the region, which include Pfizer and Wyeth. Mr. Chavas also served as a Business Unit head for Novartis Mexico. As Khiron’s Country Manager in Mexico, Luis will play a key role in establishing and growing relationships in the Mexican market, as well as developing brand strategies, patient association relationship and guiding legislative affairs to accelerate the Company’s growth.

As previously announced, Khiron is strategically positioned to enter the Mexican cannabis market through its Mexican subsidiary and has initiated an in-depth regulatory review of the country’s legal medical cannabis landscape as well as an assessment of market needs. Mexico comprises a population of approximately 124 million people, with nearly 11.7 million potential patients for medical cannabis.

Rodrigo Azócar – Country Manager, Chile

An experienced pharmaceutical industry specialist, Rodrigo Azocar has played an important role in marketing, brand positioning, management, and corporate development for leading pharma organizations in Chile, over a career span of 20+ year. Rodrigo is also current member of the board of ASILFSA, the Chile-based industrial association of pharmaceutical laboratories. As Khiron’s Country Manager in Chile, Rodrigo will leverage his experience and market expertise to lead the Company’s market development, patient and doctor relationship activity, and guide regulatory requirements, ensuring the effective execution of the Company strategy for Chile.

As announced on January 21, 2019, Khiron expanded to a second cultivation jurisdiction on closing an agreement with Dayacann to enter the Chilean market. This multi-jurisdiction strategy secures access to cannabis cultivation for the Company’s use in Chile, participation in clinical trials, and access to commercialize products to meet the needs of a market of 1.8 million patients across the country.

Rodrigo Durán – Lead, Dixie Brands Joint Venture

Highly skilled marketing and sales executive, Rodrigo has over 17 years of experience in the consumer goods and pharma industry. His wealth of experience covers directing go-to-market strategies, managing teams, and bringing brands to the consumer market across Latin America. As Consumer Brands Director for Team Foods, Rodrigo was responsible for $70 Million in US sales through retail and digital channels As part of the Khiron executive team, Rodrigo will be responsible for the development and execution of a market strategy for the joint venture in Latin America, including identifying opportunities to introduce Dixie Brand products to market, fostering strategic partnerships and aligning sales efforts to achieve the Company’s business goals.

As previously announced, Khiron and Dixie Brands have established a joint venture to bring Dixie Brands portfolio of 100+ cannabis-infused products to Latin America. By combining Dixie’s proven product success with Khiron’s established footprint in Latin America, the companies aim to capture first-mover advantage and establish leadership in the region of 620 million people within a cannabis market that is estimated to reach $12 billion by 2028 (source: Prohibition Partners).

Management Commentary

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented: “We are excited to announce such a talented team will be joining Khiron as we continue to expand our market initiatives across various jurisdictions in Latin America. Their deep commitment and wealth of experience will be invaluable to the Company’s vision, helping us accelerate our market growth across the region.”

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

