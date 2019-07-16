Khiron Featured in the Motley Fool

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN,OTCQB:KHRNF,FWB:A2JMZC) has been featured in a sponsored article published by The Motley Fool.









According to The Motley Fool, the Latin American cannabis cultivator, Khiron, recently completed a $28 million bought deal equity financing. The financing is expected to bolster the company’s coffers and allow it to continue to expand its operations. According to The Motley Fool, Khiron could be an attractive acquisition target due to its production capacity.

“Many of the characteristics of its operations, including its significant production capacity in Colombia, makes it an attractive acquisition target for any of the major Canadian cultivators seeking to pivot their cultivating operations to a low-cost jurisdiction.”

The article covered Khiron’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, a region that is known for its low-cost cultivation and ideal outdoor growing conditions. The company has 1.9 million square feet of licensed cultivation space that is anticipated to produce over 100,000 kilograms of dried cannabis flower annually. Khiron also has a 14,000-square-foot GMP, ISO 17025-compliant extraction and analysis lab as well. The company has commenced construction on additional greenhouses to expand its production capacity.

