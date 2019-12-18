Cannabis

Indiva Completes First Pre-Roll Shipment to Saskatchewan

- December 18th, 2019

Indiva confirmed that its subsidiary has completed its first shipment of pre-rolled joints to Saskatchewan.

Indiva (TSXV:NDVA,OTCQX:NDVAF) confirmed that its subsidiary has completed its first shipment of pre rolled joints to Saskatchewan.

As quoted in the press release:

This shipment marks another significant step in Indiva becoming a national provider of premium cannabis products.  INDIVA hand-finished pre-rolls will be available for purchase at Saskatoon’s The Pot Shack within the next few weeks.

“We are thrilled to bring INDIVA pre-rolls to the prairies,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Saskatchewan has an incredibly unique cannabis environment and we are proud to partner with an outstanding retailer like The Pot Shack to make INDIVA pre-rolls available to of-age Saskatonians.”

Geoff Conn, Owner and President of The Pot Shack, said, “We are excited to add Indiva’s products to The Pot Shack family.  Our goal at The Pot Shack is to provide our guests with the best craft cannabis products available and Indiva is a natural fit.  The Pot Shack is thrilled to be the first retailer in Saskatchewan to offer Indiva’s quality products.  We look forward to all the new and exciting things Indiva has to offer.”

Click here to read the full press release.

