INDVR Brands, Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the “Company” or “INDVR Brands” or “INDVR”), a premier cannabis brand house and infused products producer, is pleased to provide an operational update on its operations including, its process to transition to a fully licensed manufacturer.

INDVR Making Moves to Solidify it as a Premier, Fully Licensed Colorado Manufacturer

With the completion of the Strainz acquisition in June of 2021, INDVR is in the final stages of processing the transfer of its Colorado manufacturing license from Bronnor Corp. to INDVR Brands‘ US subsidiary. Upon completion, INDVR will be one of Colorado’s premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIPs) producers, with a state-of-the-art, GMP-rated, 25,000 square foot facility(the Facility). The Facility is currently manufacturing popular infused products including Strainz, Bullet, HotBox, Cheech’s Private Stash, Smokiez, Ganjala, 7Sacred, and its newest brand addition Millies; a 40-pack of 2.5mg cannabis-infused hard shell fruit chews. Bronnor currently manufactures more than 100 SKUs across these brands, including edible gummies, chocolates, vapes and pre-rolls, and can accommodate wet processing for extracted oils, beverages and edibles as well as dry processing to make pills and dissolvable tablets. INDVR is actively pursuing the launch of several additional products through the Facility in the near term as it emerges as a top-tier house of brands. Management anticipates the licensing transfer to be completed early in the spring of 2022, which will allow all revenue generated in Colorado to be consolidated onto the Company’s balance sheet.

Re-launching an Iconic Brand

INDVR has recently re-introduced Cheech’s Private Stash to the Colorado market marking its first new product launch since the closing of its Strainz acquisition early this year. Cheech’s Private Stash is a carefully curated selection of high potency pre-rolls, and cannabis-infused fruit chews that borrow from influences in Cheech Marin’s life growing up in East LA. Sourced from Colorado’s most reputable growers, Cheech’s Private Stash Pre-rolls provide consumers with a predictably rich and satisfying experience. Available in Sativas, Indicas, and Hybrids, Cheech’s Private Stash has something for everyone. In addition, the Company is also working to introduce the brand to the Pacific Northwest through affiliated licensed facilities and its distribution arm.

“We are excited by the progress we are making to re-invent INDVR as a high-quality manufacturer of cannabis and hemp products and a premier house of brands,” said Hugh Hempel, INDVR’s CEO. “We are very well positioned in an established market that is currently producing in access of a million cannabis plants per month*. We look forward to building on the success of our recent acquisition and providing exceptional products to our customers.”

* SOURCE: New Frontier Data | Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division

