Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Announces Hiring of New CFO

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ; OTCQX:BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brands company, is pleased to announce that it has hired a new Chief Financial Officer, with a proposed start date of June 8, 2020. While the Company is presently unable to disclose the name of the new CFO who will be joining IGNITE, he is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience across a diverse group of industries in companies ranging from small and privately held to publicly traded fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, the new CFO was the chief financial officer at public and private consumer packaged goods companies focused on the North American beverage market, although he also brings extensive knowledge of international operations, including in Europe and Asia.

IGNITE is also announcing today that its Chief Financial Officer Edoardo (Eddie) Mattei has resigned from the Company as of May 8, 2020 to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Mattei for his contributions during his tenure as IGNITE’s CFO.

Prior to the new CFO joining IGNITE, Carrie Magee, VP of Finance and Corporate Controller, will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of the CFO. More details about IGNITE’s new CFO will be made available closer to the proposed start date.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at ignite.co

For further information, please contact:

Linda K. Menzel, General Counsel

Tel: 310-867-3859

Email: linda.menzel@ignite.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the new CFO commencing their duties on June 8, 2020. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets and the ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

