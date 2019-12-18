iAnthus Announces Expansion of Phoenix Dispensary

iAnthus announced the recent opening of its new dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona, currently operating under The Holistic Center brand.









iAnthus Capital Holdings (CSE:IAN,OTCQX:ITHUF) announced the recent opening of its new dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona, currently operating under The Holistic Center brand.

As quoted in the press release:

The new location, 21035 North Cave Creek Road, Suite C 3-4, is 2,000 square feet and has 13 points of sale, double the number of the prior location. The newly renovated, fresh, modern facility features an open layout that allows for a larger brand and product selection, better customer experience and shorter wait times. The new store has been designed in conjunction with the overall Be. store rebranding concept and will be converted to a Be. store with the other Arizona stores in early 2020. Store events and specials can be found at http://theholisticcenter.org/. The Holistic Center is one of four retail dispensaries iAnthus acquired in Arizona through the MPX acquisition which closed in February 2019. The remaining three operate under the “Health for Life” brand. In aggregate, iAnthus has about 5% market share in the state, including its wholesale business. In addition to the increased retail capacity at Cave Creek, the Company added delivery service throughout the North Phoenix and East Mesa areas.

Click here to read the full press release.