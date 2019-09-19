Holger Heims Appointed to FinCanna Board of Directors

FinCanna Capital Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Holger Heims to its Board of Directors.









FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI, OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Holger Heims to its Board of Directors. Mr. Heims is the Managing Partner of Falcon Equity Advisors GmbH of Switzerland and has been involved in international M&A and private equity investments for more than 25 years.

Mr. Heims is an active investor and fund manager as well as advisor to various CEOs and Chairmen of public and private companies in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. He was Managing Partner in several international private equity funds with investment volumes of €300m to €800m supported by blue-chip institutional investors including Deutsche Bank, leading Swiss blue-chip companies and several large family offices from Europe and the Middle East. His public company experience includes a CFO position of a NYSE-listed company as well as leading a German company to a successful IPO on the Frankfurt stock exchange as the CEO.

A German national, Mr. Heims has lived and worked in the U.S. as well as various countries in Europe and the Middle East. He graduated as Diplom-Kaufmann (MBA equivalent) from the LMU University of Munich and had post-graduate education at INSEAD in France.

“I am very pleased to take on this new board role with FinCanna,” stated Holger Heims. “As a director of the company I want to support the existing portfolio as well as contribute to the addition of complementary new investments to strengthen FinCanna as a leading royalty model investment platform. I believe the company is well set for substantial growth and look forward to contributing to FinCanna’s next stage of development.”

“We are delighted to have Holger join our Board,” said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. “He is a highly regarded business leader with an extensive history of international achievements. We look forward to drawing on Holger’s expertise as we continue to build sustainable value for our shareholders.”

FinCanna has issued 250,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Heims at an exercise price of $0.25 per share and a term of five years.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI) for an Investor Presentation.

Source