High Tide Upgrades Grasscity to Magento 2 E-Commerce Platform

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (CSE:HITI, OTCQB:HITIF, FRA:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that it recently upgraded its Grasscity online smoking accessories business from the original Magento e-commerce architecture to the powerful Magento 2 platform (“M2”). Developed in partnership with Vaimo AB, an omnichannel global agency that helps clients drive success in digital commerce, the re-launched Grasscity website utilizes M2’s increased customization, enterprise-level scalability and a relational database management system to provide its 5.8 million annual visitors with a vastly improved online shopping experience.

As part of upgrading to the M2 platform the Company also improved Grasscity’s warehouse management system, which is designed to reduce processing times and error rates, thereby increase shipments for faster delivery times to customers around the world. “We are excited to reap the benefits of this significant investment in Grasscity as the most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories. Our team is pleased to offer shoppers a faster, safer and better overall experience as they make purchases from the world’s oldest and most popular online headshop,” said Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “The Grasscity team will now be able to create content more efficiently, cross-sell products more easily and implement promotional campaigns regionally, while benefitting from stronger search engine optimization,” added Mr. Grover. The completion of Grasscity’s migration to M2 also provides users with improved mobile usability.

Separately, the Company issued 1,002,358 common shares to an arm’s length third-party as a finder’s fee in relation to a transaction involving a retail cannabis business. High Tide also recently authorized the issuance of 200,000 common shares in aggregate to certain members of senior management, assessed as a bonus at the discretion of the Board of Directors and awarded based on their performance over the past year. Lastly, the Company authorized the issuance of 138,887 in aggregate to the independent members of the Board of Directors as compensation for their services over the past year.

