High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation based in Alberta, Canada. The company designs and sells premium-quality smoking accessories to wholesale clients and retail customers. It also sells cannabis products to consumers through its two business segments, which span across five subsidiaries: RGR Canada, Famous Brandz, Smoker’s Corner, Canna Cabana and KushBar.

High Tide is led by a strong and experienced management team and board of directors. High Tide Founder, President, CEO and Executive Chairman, Raj Grover, notably holds slightly more than 50 percent of the company’s common shares. Grover has over 17 years of experience in building successful companies and leads the industry in manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, since 2009 he has built the largest network of retail stores serving cannabis enthusiasts in Canada.

High Tide’s company highlights include the following:

Existing B2B smoking accessories business, featuring proprietary white-labeling programs, which turns retail competitors into wholesale customers.

Five subsidiaries focused on the design, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products.

RGR Canada has over 4,200 SKUs, with approximately 75% designed in-house and manufactured in Asia on a proprietary basis.

Largest purchase order ever received for cannabis smoking accessories was from Aurora Cannabis in the second half of 2018 (TSX: ACB ).

). Famous Brandz works with licensed celebrity brands including but not limited to Snoop Dogg, Cheech and Chong, Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob characters as well as the Trailer Park Boys.

Since 2009, Smoker’s Corner has grown to become Canada’s largest chain of smoking accessory shops with locations in Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia

Four retail cannabis locations under the “Canna Cabana” brand in Alberta with more than 120 planned across Canada within two years.

Accessory supply agreement in place with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

Cannabis wholesale supply MOUs in place with FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE ), Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (NEO: MGW ), Sundial Growers Inc. and the Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV: FIRE ).

