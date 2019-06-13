Heritage CEO Discusses the Company’s Expansion and Partnerships

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) CEO Clint Sharples was featured in an interview with Midas Letter Live regarding its deal with EndoCanna Health Inc. and its partnership with CannTab Therapeutics Ltd. (CSE:PILL).









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) CEO Clint Sharples was featured in an interview with Midas Letter Live regarding its deal with EndoCanna Health Inc. and its partnership with CannTab Therapeutics Ltd. (CSE:PILL). Sharples gave a quick overview of what the company had been doing since he was last on the show which included signing partners, setting up an extraction business and making deals.

In May 2019, Heritage acquired a 30 percent interest in EndoCanna, a technology and DNA-based cannabis information service provider in the US. EndoCanna has developed a DNA swab kit, similar to those that 23andME and Ancestry provide. EndoCanna’s algorithm processes the information collected in the kit before presenting the user with a personalized report. The report outlines which cannabinoids would be best for that individual’s body and needs.

Sharples also talked about Heritage’s partnership with CannTab. Heritage’s subsidiary, Purefarma Solutions, will be providing hemp processing services for CannTab and Heritage will be assisting CannTab with packaging and distribution as the company rolls out its ingestible oral cannabis line.

He also discussed Heritage’s plans decision to exercise its option to acquire the CannaCure facility in Fort Erie, Ontario.

“Yeah, not just growing; the facility is 122,000 square feet. Twenty-four thousand square feet of that is for grow, and that grow will be very specific strains for our formulations that we want to put to market. So it’s, we’re not just talking about planting Light Widow or Purple Kush or any of the general recreational-based strains. This is designed to be very particular strains which have the various cannabinoids, which in our, mostly in our medical side, or quite possibly in the vape pen side, will show the best in the way of the formulated products,” said Sharples.

To watch the full interview, click here.

