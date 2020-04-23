Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. subsidiary Voyage receives Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada

Heritage Cannabis’ subsidiary Voyage Cannabis has been granted an industrial hemp license by Health Canada, effective April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2023.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (CNSX:CANN.CN) (OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Voyage Cannabis Corp. (“Voyage”) has been granted an industrial hemp license by Health Canada, effective April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2023. Similar to the license recently granted to Heritage’s other subsidiary Cannacure Corp., the industrial hemp license will allow Voyage to bulk store, as well as buy and sell industrial hemp, flowering heads, leaves or branches to other license holders, and to import and export grain.

Heritage has been producing full spectrum CBD from high quality hemp biomass as part of the Company’s medical and recreational product initiatives. It is expected that these products will be available to the public within the next few months.

“Receiving our second industrial hemp license this month benefits our operations and allows us to participate in the rapidly growing hemp and CBD markets in a more meaningful way,” stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “We are now able to purchase and store greater quantities of hemp on both sides of the country and can further support hemp farmers by augmenting their storage capacity in a controlled environment.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

