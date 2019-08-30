Heritage Announces Change of Auditors

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (“Heritage” or “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditors from Morgan & Company LLP (“Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective August 28, 2019.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (“Heritage” or “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditors from Morgan & Company LLP (“Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective August 28, 2019. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective August 28, 2019 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective August 28, 2019, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

“We would like to thank Morgan & Company LLP for the work they have done for us in the past several years, and we are pleased to announce that MNP LLP will be an important part of in the next stage of our growth,” states Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for the most recently completed two fiscal years of the Company and there are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations “NI 51-102”) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

For more information contact:

Clint Sharples

Tel: 416-705-8529

csharples@heritagecann.com

or

Elizabeth Thomas

Tel: 905-321-8086

ethomas@heritagecann.com

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN; OTC:HERTF) for an Investor Presentation.