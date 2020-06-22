Hemptown Announces Participation in Virtual Conference “Prohibition Partners Live” June 22-23

Hemptown Organics Corp is pleased to announce its participation in the Prohibition Partners LIVE virtual conference occurring June 22 & 23.









Hemptown Organics Corp (“Hemptown” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its participation in the Prohibition Partners LIVE virtual conference occurring June 22 & 23.

Prohibition Partners LIVE brings together delegates from every corner of the globe to help share knowledge, gain insight and shape the future of cannabis. This virtual conference replicates a traditional conference in an online environment. Attendees can access a live stream of talks from across the globe, participate with questions and comments in real time, and network with industry experts regardless of location.

Hemptown will be participating in the conference as part of the ProCapital presentation series partnership with MAZAKALI. “We look forward to presenting the progress Hemptown has made over the past year in front of a global audience, at a great forum put together by Prohibition Partners and MAZAKALI. During these unprecedented times, connecting with the market is as important as ever, and being able to connect with investors and market partners through an innovative platform is something we are very excited to be a part of”, said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown.

Prohibition Partners Live will have five live streaming stages with over 120 hours of debate, keynotes, Q&A and industry leading networking opportunities. The virtual exhibition is a new feature that allows attendees to see products, demos and companies working in the cannabis industry, as well as talk face to face with them. The event can accessed by downloading the event app Brella or by logging in online.

This virtual conference will be running continuously over the full 48-hour period. All the live content will also be available to stream on-demand one hour after each broadcast has ended.

Hemptown is pleased to offer a 10% discount on event tickets to its shareholders and partners. Those interested can use the code GRIPENTROG10 and purchase tickets HERE.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is growing some of the finest hemp in the world to meet the global demand for cannabinoid-based products. With state-of-the-art cultivation, product manufacturing capability and a strong leadership team are the pillars for Hemptown’s growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. Hemptown’s fully operational (FDA-licensed and cGMP certified) nutraceutical manufacturing facility in Oregon gives the company a strong leadership position in a global market that continues to grow exponentially. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Elemental, Pragma, and Hemptown (the company). These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing date of the financing, the attributes of the securities to be offered and sold by the Company, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

