Hemptown Announces New Advisory Board Members

Hemptown Organics Corp (“Hemptown” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Knox and Siddhartha “Sid” Senroy to the Hemptown Advisory Board.

Dr. Janice Knox is a board-certified anesthesiologist. Janice continues to be a much sought-after keynote speaker for cannabis therapeutics domestically and internationally. Dr. Knox is a co-founder of The American Cannabinoid Clinics and ADVENT Academy. She firmly believes that cannabinoid care starts with the understanding of the intricate and complex physiology of the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Knowledge is rapidly changing as more research uncovers the depth of the ECS. Dr. Janice is a board member of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine (AACM) and Co-founder of the Products with Purpose Initiative, an initiative working to create a standard of products based on the pharmacology of cannabis and the physiology of the ECS. The initiative pushes for the philosophy of conscientious capitalism which takes into consideration the environment, social consciousness and responsibility, products created based on science to the efficacy and affordability to the end consumer. Along with her teammates at The American Cannabinoid Clinics, Dr. Knox believes in an integrative approach to delivering medical cannabis care that is rooted in evidence-based Lifestyle and Functional Medicine.

Sid Senroy has an MBA from Pepperdine University and with this foundation, has been able to successfully navigate the business world. Over the last 2 decades, Sid has led several global quality and compliance business units as an executive or as a senior consultant leading to approvals of key blockbuster pharmaceuticals. The cumulative sales of these drugs have exceeded $20 billion annually over the last 10 years. Sid specializes in helping companies pass compliance assessments, develop robust quality systems, and prepare for FDA reviews and inspections. His leadership skills enable him to form cross-functional alliances for improvement and growth. His sensitivity to cultural nuances has helped him to succeed on a global scale. He has worked extensively in Russia, India, Poland, Ukraine, China, Japan, South Africa, and Australia to name a few countries.

“We are excited for what the future holds for Hemptown. We strongly believe with the help of our highly equipped Advisory Board, that we will take the Company to new heights in 2020 and beyond,” said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown. “These two exceptional individuals are at the forefront of their respective industries, and we know with their support and expertise that we will enhance our products and services, ultimately increasing Hemptown’s reach globally.”

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is growing some of the finest hemp in the world to meet the global demand for cannabinoid-based products. Farmland spanning three states, product manufacturing capability and a strong leadership team are the pillars for Hemptown’s growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. Hemptown’s fully operational (FDA-licensed and cGMP certified) nutraceutical manufacturing facility in Oregon gives the company a strong leadership position in a global market that continues to grow exponentially. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Hemptown Investor Relations

info@hemptownusa.com

604-200-5969

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of Hemptown (the company). These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing date of the financing, the attributes of the securities to be offered and sold by the Company, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

