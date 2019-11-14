Harvest Health & Recreation Reveals Safety Protocol for Vapes

Harvest Health announced a set of testing and safety protocols for THC vape products available at the company’s retail locations.









Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE:HARV,OTCQX:HRVSF) announced it was rolling out CannApprove, a set of testing and safety protocols for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products available at Harvest retail locations, on Thursday (November 14).



The CannApprove™ program represents a set of stringent seed-to-sale quality testing protocols developed and implemented during the past 10 years that Harvest products must pass before they are allowed on store shelves. The protocols are a demonstration of Harvest’s continued leadership role on quality and safety and will enhance the experience of patients and customers across the country. All Alchemy™, Chroma™, Delta 8, Co2lors™ and CBx Sciences™ Amplify and Meditate vape products are manufactured in compliance with the CannApprove™ protocols, which apply to ingredients, components, hardware, manufacturing processes and packaging. “Quality and safety are at the center of what we do and have done for nearly a decade,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “CannApprove™ represents the rigorous steps and standards we employ to provide quality products for consumers and our patients. We go above and beyond the testing requirements in many jurisdictions where we operate and at a time when vaping products are under immense scrutiny, Harvest’s efforts demonstrate our leadership role over quality control.”

